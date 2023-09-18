Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan shines as Fiorentina triumph over Atalanta

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan delivered an impressive performance for Fiorentina as they secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Atalanta in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Duncan, a former Black Stars midfielder, was in the starting lineup for Fiorentina and played a crucial role in the action-packed encounter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. He showcased his skills and vision, serving an assist that contributed to his team's victory in the Week 4 fixture on Sunday.

Atalanta opened the scoring in the highly competitive match with Teun Koopmeiners finding the net after 20 minutes.

However, Italian Giacomo Bonaventura quickly restored parity for the host, levelling the score in the 35th minute.

Fiorentina seized the initiative before halftime, with Lucas Martinez Quarta doubling the advantage, courtesy of an assist from the Ghanaian international. The spirited visitors managed to equalize in the 53rd minute, thanks to Nigerian international Ademola Lookman.

Fiorentina ultimately displayed their superiority, securing the winning goal in the 76th minute through Christian Kouamé.

Duncan, who has made two appearances in the Serie A this season, contributed significantly to his team's victory, tallying one goal and one assist.