Ghanaian midfielder Andrew Owusu joins German club TSG Backnang

German club TSG Backnang have made a significant addition to their squad with the acquisition of 23-year-old Andrew Owusu.

The German-Ghanaian central midfielder arrives at TSG Backnang with prior experience in the region, having spent two years at Austrian side Dornbirner SV in the regional league, frequently earning a spot in the starting lineup.

Marc Erdmann, TSG's sporting director, expressed delight in the successful signing just a week before the transfer window's closure. Erdmann praised Owusu's attributes, stating, "Andrew made an excellent impression in training this week. He has incredible speed, is technically adept and is good at winning the ball. We don't currently have a type of player that he embodies in the squad."

Owusu's football journey showcases his roots in the region. Born in Blaubeuren in the Swabian Jura, the 1.82-meter-tall player played for VfB Stuttgart, SSV Ulm, and 1. FC Heidenheim's A youth Bundesliga team during his youth. His time at Großaspach saw regular appearances in the regional league, contributing to SG Sonnenhof's performance.

After a stint in Austria, where Owusu played for Dornbirner SV, he has now landed at TSG Backnang. The club believes Owusu's presence will elevate the squad's quality. While Erdmann is pleased with Owusu's arrival, he noted that their transfer efforts are currently concluded, despite earlier hopes of acquiring a replacement for Marco Rienhardt.