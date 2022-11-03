Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan backs Black Stars to excel at the World Cup in Qatar

Midfielder Anthony Annan is confident the Black Stars can replicate Ghana's feat at the 2010 World Cup when they travel to Qatar for this year's tournament.

Ghana are preparing for their fourth appearance at the global stage with coach Otto Addo set to name his squad in the next few days.

The country's best performance at the World Cup was in South Africa, when Ghana reach the quarter-final with Annan playing an anchoring role.

“We basically have a new set of players with knowledge of the task ahead. They have to put up their best to go beyond what we did or reach the same level that we reached in 2010. I hope and believe that they will do it," he told 3 Sports.

“I can see that they have a good team. Partey is there, Kudus has been doing amazing and all the other players. They have to put their heads together and they have to know that this is the time they have to show themselves to the world that they are able to do anything.”

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.