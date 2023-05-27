Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei played a pivotal role in securing his team's top-flight status as VfL Bochum defied all odds with a resounding 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on the final day of the season.

The match started unfavourably for the away side, as Bayer 04 Leverkusen's winger, Amine Adli, was shown a red card for violent conduct in the 8th minute. Seizing the advantage, Bochum capitalized on their numerical superiority and dominated the game.

In the 19th minute, Philipp Förster broke the deadlock with a precise left-footed shot from the centre of the box, finding the bottom left corner. Takuma Asano provided the assist with a well-placed cross, setting the stage for Bochum's lead.

Former Liverpool player Takuma Asano himself got on the scoresheet in the 34th minute, extending Bochum's advantage. With a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, Asano found the bottom right corner, further cementing Bochum's control over the match.

Bochum sealed their victory and ensured their top-flight status in the 86th minute when Kevin Stöger scored their third goal. Simon Zoller provided the assist, enabling Stöger to find the back of the net.

Throughout the season, Antwi-Adjei proved to be a valuable asset for Bochum, registering six assists and scoring three goals in 29 games. His consistent contributions on the field played a significant role in the team's success.