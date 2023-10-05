Ghanaian midfielder Arvin Appiah provides assist in Rotherham United's 2-1 defeat to Bristol City

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Arvin Appiah played a crucial role in Rotherham United's recent match against Bristol City in the English Championship, despite his team's 2-1 defeat.

Appiah did not start the game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium but came on as a substitute in the 80th minute, replacing Andre Green. The head-to-head record between the two teams before the game was Rotherham United with five wins, Bristol City with four wins, and three draws.

Rotherham United had opportunities to take the lead, with Jordan Hugill heading a ball back across the goal from Cohen Bramall's cross in the 23rd minute. However, Andre Green was unable to convert from close range. Bramall continued to pose a threat, delivering a dangerous ball into the near post that narrowly eluded Hugill.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Tommy Conway's late goal for Bristol City. Rotherham United's consolation came from an effort by Blackett, who converted a cross from Arvin Appiah, giving the Millers their first attempt on goal.

The match concluded with Conway scoring the winning goal for Bristol City in added time, securing their victory.