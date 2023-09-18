Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye earns spot in Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye has secured a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Team of the Week for his exceptional performance during his match day seven performance for Wolfsberger AC.

The former WAFA player played a pivotal role in Wolfsberger AC's exhilarating 3-3 draw against Rapid Wien in the Austrian top-flight league. Notably, he was part of the starting lineup and showcased his skills throughout the entire 90 minutes.

The match commenced with Wolfsberger AC exhibiting a strong offensive presence, creating promising half-chances early on through players like Bamba and Boakye, although they couldn't find the back of the net.

Around the 30th minute, the hosts took a 1-0 lead with a skillful goal by Fally Mayulu after Tijani's mishap. Rapid Wien added to their lead in the 41st minute through Leopold Querfeld. However, a turning point occurred when a Rapid defender received a red card for a foul, leading to Mohamed Bamba converting a penalty in the 69th minute, making it 2-1.

In a thrilling sequence, Bamba scored again, equalizing the game at 2-2 in the 76th minute with a header assisted by Boakye. In the 84th minute, Hütteldorfers regained the lead with a header by Moormann, taking the score to 3-2.

The match concluded dramatically as Thomas Sabitzer scored in added time, rescuing his team from what seemed like an impending defeat.

Boakye's stellar performance certainly earned him a place of honor in Sofascore's Team of the Week, and fans are eagerly anticipating more outstanding contributions from the talented player in future matches.

Below is the Sofascore Austrian Bundesliga Team of week seven