Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye extends contract with Wolfsberger AC

Austrian club Wolfsberger AC have secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye for an additional two years, according to an announcement made on Friday.

Boakye's contract, which originally ran until 2025, has now been extended until 2027.

Wolfsberger AC expressed their delight with the contract extension, stating, "Good news from the Wolfpack: Augustine Boakye is extending his contract, which originally ran until 2025, until 2027." Boakye, a 22-year-old offensive player, joined the club from the West African Football Academy (WAFA) in the summer of 2021 and has since made a significant impact on the team.

After overcoming some injury challenges in his first 1.5 years with the club, Boakye's performance soared under the guidance of coach Manfred Schmid last spring. During the qualifying group matches, the left-footed midfielder contributed two goals and two assists, showcasing his growing influence on the team. In the current season, he has continued to excel, registering two goals and providing three assists.

Boakye, who initially signed with Wolfsberger AC in 2021 from WAFA SC, has firmly established himself as a key player for the Austrian Bundesliga club. His continued presence is expected to further strengthen the team's midfield and contribute to their ongoing success in the league.