Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye grabs assist as Wolfsberger beat LASK in Austrian Bundesliga

Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye displayed his playmaking skills with a great assist to help Wolfsberger AC secure a crucial victory over LASK Linz on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga at the Lavanttal Arena

Boakye played a crucial role by setting up Bamba Mohammed for the opening goal in the 25th minute of the match.

Fifteen minutes after the initial goal, Florian Rieder extended the lead to 2-0, benefitting from an assist provided by substitute Lukas Ibertsberger. Wolfsberger maintained their two-goal lead as they entered halftime.

However, Wolfsberger's fortunes took a hit when they were reduced to ten players following Nikolas' red card in the 73rd minute.

Despite a late penalty converted by Thomas Goiginger, LASK Linz could only manage to secure a consolation goal, resulting in a final score of 2-1 in favor of the hosts, Wolfsberger AC.

This match marked a significant victory for Wolfsberger AC propelling them to the fifth position on the league table.

Boakye, the former WAFA midfielder, has been a standout performer, contributing significantly with two goals and two assists in seven league matches for Wolfsberger AC.