Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye included in Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week

Talented Ghanaian attacking midfielder Augustine Boakye has received well-deserved recognition by earning a place in the Austrian Típico Bundesliga Team of the following his outstanding performance over the weekend.

Boakye has been consistently shining in the Austrian Bundesliga, and his latest display for his club further solidified his reputation. Wolfsberger AC secured a narrow victory at home over the weekend, with Boakye playing a pivotal role in the match.

The former Ghana Premier League star provided a crucial assist to help his team secure a 2-1 victory over LASK Linz.

Boakye, known for his dexterous foot, was on the field for 75 minutes, contributing significantly as he provided a brilliant assist for the opening goal, setting up Mohamed Bamba to give the hosts a 1-0 lead within the first 25 minutes of the game.

In the match, Boakye Florian Rieder added a second goal for Wolfsberger AC just five minutes before halftime, extending the lead to 2-0. Despite a goal from Thomas Goiginger for the visitors, the final score remained 2-1 in favour of Boakye's team.

Not only was the 22-year-old attacking midfielder instrumental in the team's victory but was also named Man of the Match after a performance which propelled his team to fifth place on the league table, amassing 13 points from nine matches.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has been in splendid form this season, tallying two goals and two assists in seven matches.