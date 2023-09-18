Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye provides assist in Wolfsberger thrilling draw against Rapid Wien

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Augustine Boakye played a pivotal role in Wolfsberger AC's thrilling 3-3 draw against Rapid Wien in the Austrian top-flight league.

Boakye, who was in the starting lineup, showcased his skills throughout the entire 90 minutes of the match and capped it off with a crucial assist.

The game kicked off with Wolfsberger AC displaying strong attacking intent, with players like Bamba and Boakye creating early half-chances, though they couldn't find the back of the net.

After 30 minutes of play, the hosts took a 1-0 lead when Fally Mayulu capitalised on a moment when Tijani dropped the ball while advancing.

Rapid Wien doubled their lead in the 41st minute through Leopold Querfeld. However, a Rapid defender was later shown a red card for a foul, and Mohamed Bamba successfully converted the resulting penalty, narrowing the score to 2-1 in the 69th minute.

Bamba continued to shine, scoring to make it 2-2 in the 76th minute with a header assisted by Boakye. In the 84th minute, Hütteldorfers reclaimed the lead when Moormann headed a cross, making it 3-2.

The drama continued until the end as Thomas Sabitzer scored in added time, rescuing his team from what seemed like certain defeat. This thrilling match ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving fans on the edge of their seats throughout.