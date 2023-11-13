Ghanaian midfielder Augustine Boakye sparks victory with goal in Wolfsberger win over Austria Lustenau

Ghanaian talent Augustine Boakye showcased stellar form as Wolfsberger AC secured a 3-2 victory over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian top-flight.

The former WAFA midfielder, aged 23, started the game and made a significant impact, finding the net 13 minutes into the match at the Planet Pure Stadion.

Thierno Ballo, an Austria U21 international, added to the lead with a penalty in the 64th minute.

Despite a response from Namory Cisse in the 69th minute, Ballo's second goal in the 78th minute secured the win for Wolfsberger.

Saturday's victory has taken Wolfsberger into the championship places on the league standings. They are sitting in the 6th position with 20 points from 14 games.

Boakye, having a standout season, has scored five goals and provided five assists in 13 appearances.