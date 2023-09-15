Ghanaian midfielder Azumah Bugre reacts to Black Queens call up for 2024 AWCON qualifier 

Ghanaian midfielder Azumah Bugre is delighted to have made the Black Queens squad ahead of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nation (WAFCON) qualifier against Rwanda.

The IFK Norrkoping midfielder is among the 23 players selected for the crucial double header.

"Call up to the Ghana senior National team ahead of the WAFCON qualifier. Am greatful Lord", Bugre reacted in a post.

Call up to the Ghana senior National team ahead of the WAFCON qualifier. Am greatful Lord🇬🇭🙏 pic.twitter.com/0MmBP9hCol — Azumah Bugre (@AzumahBugre) September 14, 2023

This fixture against Rwanda will be Nora Hauptle’s first ever WAFCON Qualifier attempt as head coach of Black Queens and is scheduled for the Kigali Pelé Stadium in Nyamirambo, Kigali.

The Black Queens will depart Ghana on September 17 and take on the “She Amavubi’s ” side on Wednesday September 20 at the Kigali Pelè stadium in Kigali.