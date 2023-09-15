GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Azumah Bugre reacts to Black Queens call up for 2024 AWCON qualifier 

Published on: 15 September 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Azumah Bugre reacts to Black Queens call up for 2024 AWCON qualifier 

 

Ghanaian midfielder Azumah Bugre is delighted to have made the Black Queens squad ahead of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nation (WAFCON) qualifier against Rwanda.

The IFK Norrkoping midfielder is among the 23 players selected for the crucial double header.

"Call up to the Ghana senior National team ahead of the WAFCON qualifier. Am greatful Lord", Bugre reacted in a post.

This fixture against Rwanda will be Nora Hauptle’s first ever WAFCON Qualifier attempt as head coach of Black Queens and is scheduled for the Kigali Pelé Stadium in Nyamirambo, Kigali.

The Black Queens will depart Ghana on September 17 and take on the “She Amavubi’s ” side on Wednesday September 20 at the Kigali Pelè stadium in Kigali.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more