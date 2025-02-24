Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan embraces versatility in FCSB’s midfield amidst title ambitions

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has expressed his willingness to play in multiple positions for FCSB, emphasizing his adaptability as the club pushes to maintain its dominance in the Romanian Superliga.

Speaking after FCSB’s 2-1 victory over Din. BucureÈ™ti, in which he scored his first goal of the season, Alhassan underlined his readiness to contribute in any midfield role as per the coach’s tactical needs.

"For me, it doesn't matter what position I play in the middle. I can be a number 10, I can be a 6, or I can be an 8. I am available to play in any position," Alhassan told DigiSport, as reported by Agerpres.

His ability to function across multiple midfield roles has made him a key asset for FCSB, offering both defensive solidity and attacking support when needed.

With the Romanian Superliga title within reach, Alhassan believes flexibility in midfield will be crucial in ensuring the team remains at the summit of the standings.

"This match was important for what comes next. We are at the top of the standings, and this is our place."

Alhassan’s confidence and adaptability come at a crucial time for FCSB, as they aim to solidify their position at the top and compete for domestic silverware. His ability to operate in different roles could prove invaluable as the season progresses.