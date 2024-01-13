Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan eyes Black Stars call-up after FC Steaua Bucuresti transfer

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan is aiming high, expressing his ambitious desire to represent the Black Stars in the future.

Following a successful transfer to FC Steaua Bucuresti, where the Romanian club invested a substantial 600,000 euros for his talent, Alhassan is eager to make a mark that could lead to a coveted spot in the Ghanaian national team.

Having previously showcased his skills with the Ghana U-17 team, Alhassan considers his move to a prominent European club as a crucial step toward fulfilling his dream of playing for the national team.

"When I was in Africa, I didn't know what European football was; I thought it was easy. But when I got there, I understood that I had to work very hard to progress," Alhassan shared with FCSB TV.

"I played for the Ghana U17 national team and I would like to reach the big team too especially now that I have reached a big club. Who knows, maybe soon I will get a summons. I am ready and focused to fight for the title. The main objective is to become champion, then to play in European cups," he added.

Expressing his readiness and focus to fight for the title with FC Steaua Bucuresti, Alhassan emphasized his ultimate goals of becoming a champion and participating in European cups.