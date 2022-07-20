Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan makes Romanian League Team of the Week

Hermannstadt's Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has been named in the Romanian League Team of the Week for matchday one.

The swashbuckling midfielder announced himself in the Romanian topflight with a brace against Mioveni on Friday night.

His brace-heroic saw him elected Man of the Match and now adds the team of the week selection to a flamboyant opening week.

Alhassan first goal was a thing of beauty after rounding off Mioveni's goalie before coolly slotting home in the 62nd minute.

He doubled his tally five minutes later after a good control in the box before smashing it into the net.

The former Real Valladolid U19 player's display earned him the matchday 1 Man of the Match.

Alhassan helped Hermannstadt secure promotion last season after scoring seven goals in 27 Liga II games.

He is expected to play a key role in their first campaign in the topflight. Alhassan and his teammates will travel to Chindia for the second game of the season on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Below is the team of the week: