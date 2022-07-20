Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan makes Romanian League Team of the Week

Published on: 20 July 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan makes Romanian League Team of the Week

Hermannstadt's Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has been named in the Romanian League Team of the Week for matchday one. 

The swashbuckling midfielder announced himself in the Romanian topflight with a brace against Mioveni on Friday night.

His brace-heroic saw him elected Man of the Match and now adds the team of the week selection to a flamboyant opening week.

Alhassan first goal was a thing of beauty after rounding off Mioveni's goalie before coolly slotting home in the 62nd minute.

He doubled his tally five minutes later after a good control in the box before smashing it into the net.

The former Real Valladolid U19 player's display earned him the matchday 1 Man of the Match.

Alhassan helped Hermannstadt secure promotion last season after scoring seven goals in 27 Liga II games.

He is expected to play a key role in their first campaign in the topflight. Alhassan and his teammates will travel to Chindia for the second game of the season on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Below is the team of the week:

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more