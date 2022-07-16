Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 16 July 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan nets brace as Hermannstadt thump Mioveni in Romanian league opener

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan opened the Romanian Liga 1 season in blistering form after netting a brace for newcomers Hermannstadt against Mioveni. 

The 22-year-old scored twice in five minutes as Hermannstadt thrashed Mioveni 3-0 at the Stadionul Gaz Metan.

Daniel Paraschiv opened the scoring in the 28th minute before a starring display by Alhassan in the second half gave the host all three points.

Alhassan was first sent through by Petrișor Ionuț Petrescu with a defense-splitting pass and the Ghanaian rounded off Mioveni's goalie before coolly slotting home in the 62nd minute.

He doubled his tally five minutes later after a good control in the box before smashing it into the net.

The former Real Valladolid U19 player's display earned him the matchday 1 Man of the Match.

Alhassan helped Hermannstadt secure promotion last season after scoring seven goals in 27 Liga II games.

He is expected to play a key role in their first campaign in the topflight. Alhassan and his teammates will travel to Chindia for the second game of the season on Monday, July 25, 2022.

