Ghanaian Midfielder Baba Alhassan provides assists in Steaua Bucuresti's dominant victory over UTA Arad

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan played a pivotal role in FCSB's commanding victory against UTA Arad in Romania.

Although absent from the starting lineup, Alhassan's entry in the 75th minute proved to be a game-changer at the Arena Nationala.

The match saw a thrilling display of skill, with UTA Arad threatening early on. However, it was Darius Olaru who stole the spotlight, scoring a spectacular volley in the 20th minute to kickstart FCSB's dominance. Olaru continued his brilliance, securing a quick double just two minutes later, making it 2-0.

Olaru completed a remarkable hat-trick in the 66th minute with a precise shot from 11 meters.

However, the spectacle didn't end there. In the 83rd minute, Baba Alhassan showcased his playmaking prowess by delivering a decisive pass to David Miculescu. Seizing the opportunity, Miculescu outplayed the goalkeeper, extending FCSB's lead to an emphatic 4-0.

Baba Alhassan's impactful performance and crucial assist underscored his significance in FCSB's triumphant outing against UTA Arad having only joined a few weeks ago.