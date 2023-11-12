Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan rescues FC Hermannstadt with late equaliser in Romanian Superliga clash

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan emerged as the hero for FC Hermannstadt by scoring a late equaliser against FCV Farul Constanta in a thrilling Romanian Superliga encounter on Saturday.

Alhassan's dramatic goal ensured that his team secured a valuable point in the game, coming through in the first minute of added time at the Stadionul central al Academiei Gheorghe Hagi.

The contest took an early turn when FCV Farul Constanta took the lead in the 27th minute, with Andrei Artean finding the back of the net, assisted by Constantin Budescu. As the first half concluded, the hosts enjoyed a slender advantage and aimed to retain their lead and secure all three points.

However, Baba Alhassan had other plans, as he notched the crucial equalising goal for FC Hermannstadt late in the game, resulting in a final score of 1-1.

The 23-year-old midfielder's crucial goal marked only his second of the 2023/24 season, with 16 appearances under his belt, including 13 starts. His timely contribution salvaged FC Hermannstadt from a potential defeat and added to his season's tally.

Following this hard-fought draw, FC Hermannstadt currently holds the fourth position on the league table with 24 points, while the home team, FCV Farul Constanta, occupies the seventh spot with 22 points.