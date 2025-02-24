Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan scores as FCSB secures 2-1 victory over Din. București in Romanian Superliga

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan found the back of the net for FCSB in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Din. București in the Romanian Superliga on Sunday evening.

Din. București took the lead in the 18th minute through Stipe Perica, but FCSB responded swiftly as Baba Alhassan equalized just two minutes later to restore parity.

Both sides went into the halftime break level, but Jordan Gele netted the decisive goal in the 57th minute to seal all three points for FCSB at home.

Following the match, Alhassan expressed his delight at getting on the scoresheet and reaffirmed FCSB’s ambition to remain at the top of the table.

"It was a good evening for me, I had the opportunity to show what I can do. Before the match, I felt that I would score. My teammates also told me that I would score. It's my first goal this season, and maybe more will come from now on. It was important to be able to score."

The versatile midfielder also emphasized his readiness to contribute in multiple roles.

Baba Alhassan, 25, has now registered one goal in 21 appearances this season and continues to be an integral part of FCSB’s push for league success.