Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan secures move to Steaua Bucuresti in Romania

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has completed his move from FC Hermannstadt to Romanian giants Steaua Bucuresti, the club has confirmed.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a sought-after talent, drawing attention from top clubs due to his stellar performances in the Romanian football scene.

FC Steaua Bucuresti revealed that Alhassan will join the first team, led by coach Elias Charalambous, on January 8. On this day, he will undergo medical examinations and join the winter training sessions. The talented Ghanaian midfielder is set to don the number 42 shirt for his new club.

Having most recently showcased his skills at FC Hermannstadt, where he made 19 appearances and netted two goals, Alhassan's move to FC Steaua Bucuresti is seen as a significant step in his career.

FC Steaua Bucuresti are optimistic that the addition of Baba Alhassan to their squad will strengthen their team as they aim to contend for the Romanian Super Liga title. Alhassan, who has spent three years in Romania, boasts an impressive track record of 106 appearances and 17 goals, highlighting his consistent impact on the field.