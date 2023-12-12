 Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan set for lucrative move to FC Steaua Bucuresti 

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan is on the brink of a lucrative move to Romanian football powerhouse FC Steaua Bucuresti, with insider sources hinting at an impressive monthly salary of 10,000 euros.

The 23-year-old midfielder has garnered attention from top clubs in recent years due to his exceptional performances in the Romanian Super Liga, particularly with FC Hermannstadt, where he has evolved into a key player since 2020.

Insiders close to the deal reveal that the talented Ghanaian is on the verge of finalising this high-profile transfer, marking a pivotal chapter in his sporting journey.

The move comes ahead of the winter transfer window, as clubs in Romania make strategic moves to strengthen their squads.

The potential transfer to FC Steaua Bucuresti is considered a significant career leap for Baba Alhassan, who harbours dreams of playing in the English Premier League in the future. FC Steaua Bucuresti sees his signing as a boost to their squad, aiming to contend for the Romanian Super Liga title.

Having spent three years in Romania, Baba Alhassan boasts an impressive track record, featuring in 106 matches and scoring 17 goals.