Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan stars as Hermannstadt pick vital point on the road in Romania

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan continued his fine run of form in Romania after another solid display for Hermannstadt against Chindia Targoviste.

The 25-year-old lasted 77 minutes as Harmannstadt shared the spoils with Chindia Ilie Oana Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the second minute through forward Alexandru Oroian but the hosts levelled seven minutes later. Defender Daniel Celea fired home to get the equalizer for Chindia.

Ionut Natasie came on for the Ghanaian but the game failed to produce another goal.

Baba Alhassan has featured in the two matches played so far in the Romanian league.

Last week, Baba Alhassan bagged a brace as Hermannstadt started the season on a winning note.