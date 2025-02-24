Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan thrilled to net first goal of the season in FCSB victory

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan was elated to score his first goal of the season as FCSB secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Din. BucureÈ™ti in the Romanian Superliga on Sunday evening.

Din. BucureÈ™ti struck first in the 18th minute through Stipe Perica, but Alhassan responded just two minutes later, levelling the game with a well-taken goal.

After a tense first half, Jordan Gele sealed the win for FCSB in the 57th minute, ensuring they remained in control at the top of the table.

Following the match, Alhassan expressed his delight at opening his goal account for the season, revealing that he had a strong feeling he would score.

"It was a good evening for me; I had the opportunity to show what I can do. Before the match, I felt that I would score. My teammates also told me that I would score. It's my first goal this season, and maybe more will come from now on. It was important to be able to score."

The 25-year-old midfielder also emphasized his versatility, stating that he is willing to play any role in the middle of the park to help the team succeed.

With one goal in 21 appearances, Alhassan remains a crucial figure in FCSB’s squad as they continue their pursuit of Superliga glory.