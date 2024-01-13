GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan vows to make impact at new club FC Steaua Bucuresti

Published on: 13 January 2024
Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan vows to make impact at new club FC Steaua Bucuresti

FC Steaua Bucuresti's new signing Baba Alhassan has affirmed his strong commitment to the success of the Romanian club.

The dynamic player, secured for a transfer fee of 600,000 euros, brings a unique dimension to the deal with FC Hermannstadt, his former club. As part of the agreement, FC Hermannstadt holds a 20% stake in any future transfer of Alhassan, adding an intriguing aspect to the player's journey.

After an intense first training session with his new teammates, the Ghanaian midfielder expressed his readiness to have a significant impact on the field. In his statement, he highlighted his versatility, indicating his intent to contribute not only offensively but also defensively to help the team secure the title.

"Sometimes I also write, and I will try to do it here. But I will also help the defense a lot. Anything helps to win the title. I expect the supporters in large numbers to encourage us, and we will give everything for victory," said Alhassan.

In reaching out to the fans of FC Steaua Bucuresti, Alhassan called for their enthusiastic support, emphasising the team's collective dedication to achieving success.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more