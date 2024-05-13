Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan wins Romanian league title with FCSB

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has become an indispensable player for FCSB, playing a crucial role in the team's victorious campaign that ultimately led to them winning the Romanian Liga 1 title.

Alhassan's impressive journey with FCSB began when he joined the team from Hermannstadt in January this year.

Throughout the season, he has consistently delivered exceptional performances, earning him praise and admiration from not only his teammates but also fans.

The defining moment for the team came during a tense match against CFR Cluj at home on the weekend.

Despite a narrow 1-0 loss, FCSB fate was sealed when their closest rivals, Rapid Bucuresti, suffered a 3-2 defeat against Sepsi.

This twist of fate brought about scenes of pure joy and celebration among players and supporters.

Alhassan's contribution to the team's success cannot be overstated after making 16 appearances, delivering 3 assists for FCSB.

Having spent half of the season at Hermannstadt, Alhassan has played a total of 37 matches in the Romanian League this season with 2 goals and 3 assists with one game left.

In fact, Alhassan's outstanding performances have propelled him into the spotlight as a rising star in Ghanaian football, with many predicting a call-up to the senior national team in the near future.