Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu extends contract with Real Mallorca to 2024

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu has extended his contract with Spanish segunda division Real Mollorca till the summer of 2024.

The 23-year old extends his stay at the club following his brilliant displays for The Vermilions last season, helping his side finish fifth.

His new contract has a buyout clause of 45 million Euros.

Baba was recently handed an extension to 2022, but his outstanding performance in the second half of last season earned him another renewal.

The midfielder arrived in Spain in 2017, where he joined Real Mallorca but was immediately sent on loan to Barakaldo CF to gain more play time.

Iddrisu is revered for his great physique, his ability to recover and his accurate passing technique.