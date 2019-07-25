Ghanaian midfielder Baba Idrissu shines as Real Mallorca thump Platges de Calvià in preseason

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Idrissu Mohammed starred as La Liga returnees Real Mollorca defeated Platges de Calvià in preseason friendly.

The midfielder started for The Vermillions as they beat the lower tier side 3-0 on Wednesday.

Marca Ante Budimir opened the scoring in the 34th minute.

Eight minutes later Pablo Chaviarra doubled the lead as Real Mallorca went into the break with the cushion.

Idrissu Mohammed was replaced in the second half but the topflight side had time to add another.

Dani Rodriguez completed the win with a fine finish in the second half.