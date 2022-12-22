Ghanaian midfielder Basit Umar named in Freshmen Best XI First Team in US

University of Dayton's Ghanaian midfielder, Basit Umar has been named in the best XI of the Freshmen First Team by Top Drawer Soccer.

Basit enjoyed a breakout campaign after making 17 appearances for University of Dayton, winning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year accolades.

He was also named Second Team All-Southeast Region, First Team All-Ohio and Second Team All-Conference. Basit was ranked as the No. 83 Prospect in the United States by Top Drawer Soccer.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate scored three goals and provided two assists in the course of the campaign.

Basit has stints with Manchester City and FC Nordsjaelland before moving to the United States, where he is studying Kinesology at the University of Dayton.

