Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah receives interest from multiple clubs as he nears Helsingborgs lF exit

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah has claimed interest from multiple clubs, hinting at a potential transfer move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With Helsingborgs lF being relegated to the Swedish third-tier, the Olympiastadion outfit are reportedly open to selling some players and Acquah is believed to be among the players on their roster who could be on the move.

Acquah has received numerous offers from interested clubs, and he is confident about securing a move to one of the suitors.

The young midfielder revealed that discussions with his agent have been ongoing, and while there is interest from clubs, he remains focused on his current plan and trusts his agent to handle negotiations.

"It has been a normal conversation with my agent. There are clubs that are interested, it has already been in the papers. But there is nothing to push now. I have to keep my focus on the plan and leave the rest to the agent," Acquah stated in an interview with Swedish newspaper Helsingborgs Dagblad.

Acquah is under contract with Helsingborgs lF until December 31, 2025, but his transfermarkt valuation suggests that interested parties could secure his services this summer with a fee of €450,000.00.

Despite his promising performances at the club level, Acquah is yet to make his international debut for the Ghana national team.

However, his potential move to a new club could provide him with a platform to catch the attention of national team selectors.