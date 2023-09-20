Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah scores for Helsingborg IF in Sweden

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah showcased his skills by scoring the lone goal for Helsingborg IF in a recent Swedish second-tier match.

However, his efforts couldn't prevent his team from suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of GAIS Göteborg.

The host team, GAIS, got off to a quick start with Julius Lindberg finding the back of the net just 12 minutes into the game. Chovanie Amatkarijo further extended GAIS's lead, securing a 2-0 advantage by halftime.

Acquah, the former Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder, managed to pull one goal back for Helsingborg just two minutes into the second half, demonstrating his importance to the team.

Despite Acquah's goal, GAIS sealed their victory with two late goals, one from Axel Norén and another from Viktor Krüger.

Acquah's goal adds to his tally, making it two goals in 20 matches for his team. While Helsingborg IF faced a challenging defeat, Acquah's contributions on the field continue to be noteworthy.