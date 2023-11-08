Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah suspended for Helsingborg's crucial season finale this weekend

Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Acquah will miss Helsingborg IF's last league match of the 2023 season following his yellow card over the last weekend.

The midfielder is suspended for the last game of the campaign when Helsingborg travel to face Skovde AIK on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Acquah assisted the first goal when Helsingborg claimed a 2-0 victory over IK Brage last Saturday. He was cautioned three minutes before the half-time.

Helsingborg are currently sitting in just one place above the relegation zone on the Swedish Superettan standings with a two-point advantage.

A defeat on Saturday against Skovde could see Helsingborg relegated from the Swedish second-tier. They need at least to be sure of safety.

Acquah has played 27 matches in the Swedish Superettan this season, where he has managed to find the back of the net twice and delivered one assist in the process.