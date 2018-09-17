Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Kumordzi's suspension extended to five extra weeks in Belgium

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Kumordzi's has been slapped with five extra weeks of suspension after his four month punishment was due last week.

The KV Kortrijk midfielder returned to training last week when his four month ban was over but following the latest development, he will sit out for another five weeks.

In mid-May, the Flemish Doping Tribunal slapped the Ghanaian international with the ban after testing positive for the banned substance.

Kumordzi tested positive on 15 October of last year after the match against Standard Liege.

During that test, the concentration of Carboxy-THC in the urine sample was found to be just too high and another test turned out to be positive.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive substance in cannabis, so it is not a performance-enhancing drug.

Meanwhile, KV Kortrijk manager Glen De Boeck believes the punishment handed to the Ghanaian has been severe.

"Because of a communication error, Bennard trained with us for a few days in the beginning and that apparently was not possible", says coach Glen De Boeck.

"His sentence was drafted in Dutch and he is not able to speak that language. I find that mitigating circumstances, but the judge decided otherwise. That boy is really badly punished."

Kumordzi will return to personal training and only return after serving the extra- five weeks.