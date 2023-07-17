Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah begins training with new club Al-Tai

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has begun working with his new club Al-Tai by participating in training sessions with the Saudi Arabian team having joined on Saturday.

After parting company with his last club, Kayserispor in Turkey, Mensah signed a two-year contract with an option for an extra year in a lucrative deal worth €1.7 million per year.

Mensah's performance at Kayserispor was commendable, resulting in a permanent transfer in 2019 after first joining the Turkish club on loan. He also had a productive loan spell with Besiktas, when he won the domestic double.

His contract with the Turkish club expired a few days ago, and he has now signed with Al-Tai, a rapidly developing team in the Saudi Professional League.

Mensah joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly, who have all made moves to different teams in the competition this year.

The move to Saudi Arabia is an appealing opportunity for the talented midfielder to demonstrate his ability in a new footballing setting while contributing to the success of his new team.

Mensah has played in the Spanish La Liga for Atletico Madrid and Getafe.