Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah departs Kayserispor after four-year spell

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has bid farewell to Kayserispor as his contract with the Turkish Super Lig club will expire on June 30.

The talented attacking midfielder announced his departure just before the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, marking the end of his fruitful four-year stint.

Mensah, who joined Kayserispor in the summer transfer window of 2018 from Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in a €2.80 million deal, enjoyed a productive spell during his time with the club.

He made a total of 91 appearances, contributing 16 goals and 15 assists to the team's efforts. Mensah won Turkish Süper Lig and Turkish Cup with Besiktas..

The 28-year-old Ghanaian player's career soared in 2015 when he caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, triumphing over competition from Manchester United to secure his signature from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes for a fee of six million euros.

However, Mensah did not see much game time at Atletico Madrid and was subsequently loaned out to Getafe CF, Kasimpasa, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Mensah is ready to embark on a new chapter in his football journey, seeking fresh opportunities and challenges.