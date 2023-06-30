GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah in advanced talks with Qatari club Al Shamal

Published on: 30 June 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah in advanced talks with Qatari club Al Shamal

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah is currently engaged in serious negotiations with Qatari side Al Shamal.

The discussions have reached an advanced stage, with an agreement expected to be finalized in the coming hours. Mensah, whose contract with Turkish club Kayserispor expires on Friday, June 30, is set to make the move on a free transfer.

Mensah's journey at Kayserispor has been eventful and fruitful. After initially joining the Turkish club on loan, he impressed with his performances, leading to a permanent transfer in 2019.

During his time at Kayserispor, Mensah had a loan spell at Besiktas, where he experienced tremendous success, winning the domestic double.

Now, as his contract with Kayserispor nears its end, Mensah is poised to embark on a new chapter in his career.

The opportunity to join Al Shamal in Qatar presents an enticing prospect for the talented midfielder. The move to the Qatari side would allow him to showcase his skills in a different footballing environment and potentially contribute to the team's success.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more