Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah joins Kayserispor for preseason

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has joined his Kayserispor teammates for preseason ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The 24-year old joined the Anatolian Stars on a permanent deal after excelling on loan from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Mensah signed a three year deal with the club, which will keep him at Kayseri until the summer of 2022.

Last season, the former Victoria Guimaraes offensive midfielder scored 3 goals in 24 appearance and was a key figure as the Yellow and Reds escaped relegation.

Mensah and his teammates had morning and evening training sessions under the supervision manager Hikmet Karaman.

President of the club Erol BEDİR also joined the team for their afternoon training as he shares the plans for the upcoming season.

The team will engage in some friendlies before the start of the campaign.