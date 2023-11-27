Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah named in Saudi Pro League Team of the Week

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah secured a place in Sofascore's Saudi Professional League Team of The Week for week 14.

The talented midfielder served fans with an impressive performance powering his team Al-Tai to a dramatic 4-3 win against Al-Raed.

Al Raed seized control of the game against Al Tai after a sluggish start, with Júlio Tavares finding the net in the 12th minute and Yahya Sunbul doubling the lead in the 27th minute.

Undeterred, Al Tai displayed resilience, and their star midfielder, Bernard Mensah, stepped up to convert a crucial spot-kick in the 42nd minute, giving his team a lifeline heading into the second half.

Carrying the momentum forward, Mensah showcased his brilliance by scoring his second goal in the 90th minute and providing an assist in injury time.

This extraordinary effort ensured Al Tai's stunning 4-3 victory in a match that unfolded with remarkable drama. Despite his outstanding performance, Mensah narrowly missed out on securing a hat-trick as he had a goal ruled out for offside.

With eight goals to his name in the current Saudi Pro League season, Bernard Mensah's stellar display earned him a high rating of 9.6.

He was also recognised by inclusion in the team alongside notable names such as Ighalo, Ronaldo, and Malcom, underscoring his significant impact on the thrilling contest.