Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah named in Saudi Pro League Team of the Week

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has been named in Sofascore's Saudi Pro League Team of the Week for his stellar performance in Al Tai's 3-1 victory over Al-Fateh on Thursday evening.

Mensah played a pivotal role in the match, scoring a crucial header that secured the win for his team. The game, held at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium, saw Mensah last the full 90 minutes and significantly impact the second half.

Al-Fateh took an early lead in the 3rd minute through a right-footed shot from Djaniny following a fast break. However, Al Tai responded quickly, equalising in the 11th minute with Robert Bauer's header from close range following a corner.

The second half began with both teams pushing for a win. The turning point came in the 56th minute when Ali Al Zubaidi of Al-Fateh was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul, giving Al Tai a numerical advantage. Al Tai capitalised on this advantage in the 82nd minute, with Mensah rising highest in the box to head home a corner, showcasing excellent timing and technique.

Al Tai secured the victory with a final goal, making it 3-1 and cementing Mensah's crucial contribution to the win. This performance earned Mensah a spot in Sofascore's Team of the Week, recognising his influence and skill.

Mensah has been in remarkable form this season, playing 28 games in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 14 goals, and providing one assist. His consistent performances have been instrumental in Al Tai's successes.

Below is the team of the week: