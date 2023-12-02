Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah powers Al Tai to victory in Saudi Professional League

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah continued his impressive form in the Saudi Professional League by scoring the winning penalty for Al Tai in their 1-0 victory against Al Fateh FC on Saturday afternoon.

Despite facing challenges with fewer shots and possession, Al Tai secured the away win in the week 15 clash at the Al Fateh Club Stadium. Mensah, a former Black Stars midfielder, played a crucial role as he started and completed the entire duration of the match.

The decisive moment came in the 87th minute when Mensah calmly converted a penalty, sealing the victory for his team. This follows his outstanding performance in week 14, where he scored twice in a thrilling win against Al Raed.

With a total of nine goals in 15 matches in the Saudi Pro League, Mensah has proven to be a valuable asset for Al Tai since joining in the summer transfer window. The victory against Al Fateh FC adds to the Ghanaian midfielder's growing impact in Saudi Arabian football after concluding his stint with Turkish outfit Kayserispor.