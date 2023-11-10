Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scores again as Al Tai suffer defeat to Al Khaleej

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scored a belter in Al Tai's game against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

The ex-Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder opened the scoring for Al Tai at the Abdulrahman Al Sultan, but the visitors succumbed to a second-half defeat to Al Khaleej.

Mensah, who scored in last week's thrilling draw against Al Feiha, scored from long distance to break the deadlock on the half-hour mark.

But the visitors conceded a penalty at the stroke of half-time, which Khaled Narey converted.

The host took the lead on the hour mark through Fabio Martins before Mohamed Sherif sealed victory with ten minutes remaining.

Mensah has netted six goals in 11 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

He joined Al Tai in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Turkish outfit Kayserispor.