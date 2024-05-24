GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah shines with assist for Al Tai

Published on: 24 May 2024
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah shines with assist for Al Tai
Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah delivered a standout performance in Al Tai's 3-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday evening.

Despite the defeat, Mensah's assist for Al Tai's lone goal was a highlight of the match.

Held at the Kingdom Arena, the game saw Al-Hilal dominate possession and outshoot their opponents.

Salem Al Dawsari opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a left-footed shot from the left side of the box. Al-Hilal doubled their lead in the 43rd minute through Michael's right-footed shot.

The third goal came in the 59th minute, with Malcom scoring a left-footed shot from the centre of the box.

Al Tai, undeterred by the deficit, were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Mensah, who played for 66 minutes, provided a brilliant assist for Andrei Cordea's left-footed shot from the left side of the box.

Although a comeback was out of reach, Mensah's performance was a positive takeaway for the team.

Mensah has been in great form this season, playing 29 games, scoring 14 goals, and providing two assists in the Saudi Pro League.

