Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah stars in Kayserispor's dramatic 4-3 win against Trabzonspor

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah played a vital role as Kayserispor secured a thrilling 4-3 victory against Trabzonspor in the Turkish top flight on Saturday.

The game got off to a blistering start as Emrah Başsan put Kayserispor ahead within the first minute, but Maxi Gomez equalized for Trabzonspor just two minutes later.

Kayserispor regained the lead in the 20th minute through Mame Thiam's goal before heading into the break with a 2-1 lead. The second half proved as action-packed as the first, with both sides exchanging blows in a see-saw battle.

Bernard Mensah extended Kayserispor's lead to 3-1 with a penalty in the 48th minute, but Trabzonspor hit back almost immediately through Abdülkadir Ömür's goal in the 50th minute. Enis Bardhi then scored in the 54th minute to make it 3-3, with all three goals coming within the first nine minutes of the second half.

With the game finely poised, Kayserispor rallied once again, and Carlos Mane scored what proved to be the winner in the 63rd minute, receiving a pass from the impressive Mensah before slotting home.

The victory will come as a huge relief for Kayserispor, who had been struggling for form in recent weeks. Bernard Mensah, in particular, will be pleased with his performance, having scored a goal and provided an assist in what was a memorable win for the Turkish side.