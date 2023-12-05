GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 05 December 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah wins Player of the Month in Saudi Arabia

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has been voted the Saudi Pro League Player for the Month of November. 

The 29-year-old beat off competition from Cameroonian forward Georges-Kevin N'koudou to win the award.

Mensah pulled 51.7% of votes against N'koudou's 48.3% to be crowned the best performer for November.

The former Ghana international scored five goals as Al-Tai won two games, drew one and lost one last month.

He also dethrones Al-Nassr and Portuguese superstar Ronaldo for the monthly award.

Mensah joined Al-Tai in the summer transfer window after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.

He has since made 13 appearances in the league, scoring nine goals for Al-Tai. He was twice Man of the Match in November.

Mensah is one of the six players to have netted a hat-trick in the league this season.

