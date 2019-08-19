Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Manu's debut for SV Darmstadt to be delayed after suffering injury setback

German born Ghanaian midfielder Braydon Manu has suffered another injury setback which will delay his competitive debut for SV Darmstadt 98.

The 22-year old was close to making a return after picking up a knock during the club's preseason tour of Austria.

However, ahead of the Lillies clash with VfL Osnabruck in the Bundesliga II, the former Hallescher midfielder suffered a knee injury ruling him out of the game.

"With him, fluid has formed on the tibia bone," said coach Dimitrios Grammozis on Saturday.

Manu joined the Bundesliga II side in the summer transfer window but he is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored three goals and created three in 31 appearances for Hallescher last season before making the switch from the lower tier to the Bundesliga II.