Ghanaian midfielder Cameron Antwi suffers horrific injury in Cardiff U21's clash against Barnsley

Ghanaian youngster Cameron Antwi suffered a terrible injury which forced him to be withdrawn after 30 minutes in the game between Cardiff City U21 and Barnsley.

The English-born Ghanaian went into a challenge with his head but the opponent high foot caught his face, leaving him on ground with heavy bruises.

He was replaced by Joel Colwill as the Welsh outfit secured a 31- win at home.

Antwi has been outstanding for Cardiff this season, helping his side to fifth place in Group B of the Premier Division League.

Meanwhile, Ebou Adams opened the scoring for the host with a lovely volley in the 44st minute, but the visitors levelled at the stroke of half time through Harrison Nejmah.

Isaak Davies gave Cardiff the lead three minutes after the break before Cian Ashford sealed victory with ten minutes remaining.