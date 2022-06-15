Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene registers assist in CSKA Sofia big win against Spartak Varna in friendly

Ghanaian midfielder Carlos Ohene registered an assist for CSKA Sofia in their 5-0 win against Spartak Varna in a preseason friendly.

It was the first game for Sofia coach Lyuboslav Penev who has been appointed ahead of the new season.

A hattrick from Alex Kolev and goals from Gergi Rusev and Stovan Stoichkov ensured the Bulgarian giants secured the big win.

Carlos Ohene came on as a substitute in the second half to get the assist as he passed the ball to Alex Kolev.

Kolev scored the fourth goal of the game to get his hattrick.

CSKA Sofia will take on Akademija Pandev in another preparatory game on June 29.

The 2022/23 Bulgaria Parva Liga will commence on July 9 with CSKA Sofia taking on Levski Sofia.

Ohene joined CSKA from fellow Bulgarian top-flight club FC Tsarsko Selo Sofia on January 12 and joined their mid-season training camp in Turkey.