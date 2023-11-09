Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei returns to training for VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum have received a boost ahead of their upcoming Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln, as attacking midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei has returned to team training.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian player had been sidelined due to slight muscular problems, which prevented him from featuring in the team's recent loss against SV Darmstadt 98.

According to the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, Antwi-Adjei reported back to team training on Tuesday, and if he continues to train normally for the rest of the week, he should have a good chance of starting against Köln on Saturday.

Head coach Thomas Letsch also confirmed that Antwi-Adjei was once again an option for the team, indicating that the player has fully recovered from his injury. Antwi-Adjei has made nine appearances for VfL Bochum this season, with eight of those coming in the Bundesliga.

His return is a welcome one for VfL Bochum, who are currently sitting in 14th place in the Bundesliga table. With Antwi-Adjei back in the fold, the team will be hoping to secure a positive result against Köln and climb the table.