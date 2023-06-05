Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott helps Royal Antwerp win first league title in 66 years

German-born Ghanaian midfielder, Christopher Garvin Scott has won the Belgium league title with Royal Antwerp.

The former Bayern Munich youth star played an instrumental role as Antwerp ended a 66-year wait for the league title.

Royal Antwerp dramatically won the league in the final minute of their game against KRC Genk following a stoppage time equalizer from ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.

The Reds were losing the title to Genk after they went down 2-1 in the 15th minute.

Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare had given Genk the lead right at the stroke of half time but Gyrano Kerk responded for Antwerp after the break.

Genk took the lead again with 15 minutes remaining through Bryan Heynen and were on course to winning the league after Union Saint Gilloise collapse in the dying minutes of the three-way league title race.

With the title heading to Genk, Alderweireld then produced a moment of magic after his strike from outside the box found the net.

Scott replaced Kerk in the 90th minute of the dramatic encounter.

He made 22 appearances for the Belgium outfit in the 2022/23 league season.