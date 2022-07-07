Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott joins Royal Antwerp's pre-season tour of Austria

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott travelled with his Royal Antwerp teammates for pre-season in Austria.

The 20-year-old joined the Belgium outfit in the summer transfer window from German giants Bayern Munich.

Scott is expected to make his debut for Antwerp in their pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kiev before the season's opener against Mechelen in the Belgium topflight.

He signed a four-year deal after leaving the Bavarians.

Christopher Scott spent two season with the second team of Bayern Munich, making 47 appearances and scoring nine goals for the German giants. He also managed only two senior appearances.

Having been linked with several clubs including Scottish giants Celtic, the youngster chose to join the Belgium topflight side.

Christopher Scott will join his new teammates for pre-season as he begins his quest for regular first team football in Belgium.

He started his career at Bayer Leverkusen, playing for the youth teams between 2009 to 2020 before joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020.

The attacking midfielder was born to Ghanaian parents in Germany, making him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.