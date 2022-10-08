Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scotts nets debut Royal Antwerp goal in victory St Truiden

German-born Ghanaian Christopher Scott scored his first Royal Antwerp goal as Reds defeated Sint Truiden in the Belgium First Division A league on Friday.

The former Bayern Munich player need only four minutes after coming off the bench to seal victory for the hosts at the Bosuil Stadion.

Scott replaced the injured Alhassan Yusuf in the 86 minute and finished off brilliantly to give his side a 2-0 win.

Pieter Gerkens opened the scoring after just eight minutes, meeting a long pass from former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld before brilliantly slotting home.

Scott joined Royal Antwerp in the summer transfer window after leaving German giants Bayern Munich on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old has made three appearances in the Belgium topflight and scored one goal.

Scott has represented Germany at youth levels but remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghanaian due to his parents heritage.